Concerns grow over Kerala’s energy crisis as citizens continue to behave recklessly after dark.

Kerala’s power crisis continues to worsen as the state struggles to meet the demand for electricity. On April 18, the daily power consumption touched a record 103.08 million units, with peak demand between 6 pm and 11 pm reaching an unprecedented 5024 MW. Despite the maximum amount of power that can be imported at any given time being 3500 MW, the state continues to rely heavily on power sourced from central generating stations and private power stations outside of Kerala. Even domestic production, which is 99 percent from hydel stations within the state, is unable to meet the growing demand for power.

According to reports, Kerala’s domestic power generation on April 18 was just 1285 MW, leaving a shortage of nearly 240 MW even with the power imported from outside. This power shortage has led to concerns over the state’s energy crisis and the behavior of citizens after dusk. As reported in The Week, citizens continue to behave recklessly, which is a matter of grave concern.

‘We have been facing frequent power cuts for the past few days. There was no electricity for almost three hours yesterday night. The humidity and heat are unbearable, and it’s hard to sleep without fans,’ said a local resident.

Kerala’s power crisis is a growing concern and requires immediate attention to prevent further damage.