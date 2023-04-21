CWC and Police foil baby sale in Trivandrum (TVM)

In Thycaud, Kerala, the police and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) successfully thwarted an attempt to sell a newborn baby girl on April 7. The incident took place just four days after the baby’s birth at the Thycaud Women and Children Hospital. Fortunately, the infant was rescued within a few hours of the CWC receiving a tip-off about the transfer via the child helpline.

The baby was sold for Rs 3 lakh to a woman from Thiruvallom, who claimed that she intended to raise the child as she was unable to have children of her own. According to the buyer, the baby’s parents hailed from Ulloor and the baby’s father demanded money from her.

The Director of Health Services has requested a report on the matter, while the child is currently in the protective custody of the CWC. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.