Eid Al Fitr 2023: These countries have announced the festival on Saturday

Dubai: Most countries will celebrate Eid Al Fitr today. But some other countries will celebrate the festival tomorrow, Saturday. Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted.Countries that have not spotted the Moon on Thursday have already announced Saturday, April 22 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Here are all the countries that have announced Saturday as the first day of the Islamic festival so far:

1. Australia: Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Australia. Australian Fatwa Council announced this.

2. Brunei: The sovereign state of Brunei will mark April 22 as the first day of the Islamic festival because the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal has not been proven in the country.

3. Indonesia: The Shawwal crescent was not spotted on April 20 from Indonesia, making Saturday, April 22, the first day of Eid in the country.

4. Iran: Iran has announced that Saturday, April 22, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as the sighting of the crescent has not been confirmed.

5. Japan: Eid Al Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22, in Japan, on account of the moon not being sighted on Thursday.

6. Libya: Libya has announced that Saturday, April 22, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, because the sighting of the crescent has not been confirmed.

7. Malaysia: Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22 in Malaysia, as the crescent moon was not spotted on Thursday, April 20.

8. Morocco: The Kingdom of Morocco announced that Saturday, April 22, is the day of Eid Al Fitr, because the sighting of the crescent was not proven.

9. Oman: Oman has announced Saturday, April 22, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, after it was not possible to see the Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH.

10. Pakistan: Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Pakistan, due to the lack of proven sighting of the crescent.

11. Philippines: The first day of Eid al Fitr in the Philippines will be on Saturday, according to Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’, the Islamic Advisory Council of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

12. Singapore: Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as the Shawwal crescent was not spotted on Thursday.

13. Thailand: The Islamic festival will fall on Saturday in Thailand, as the moon was not spotted in the country on Thursday.