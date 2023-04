Dubai: The Khorfakkan Municipality announced free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Free parking will be applicable from the first to the third day of Eid.  7-day paid parking zones are exempted from this. The official Eid holiday in the UAE begins on Friday, April 21.

Earlier Sharjah Municipality, Dubai and Abu Dhabi also announced free parking during Eid Al Fitr holidays.