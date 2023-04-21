Five jawans killed in terrorist attack

According to the Army, five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. According to a statement, the deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terrorism operations. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Manoj Pande briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident.According to the Army, the soldiers’ vehicle came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire due to the likely use of grenades. According to sources, officials saw bullet marks on the vehicle and recovered grenade fragments, confirming it was a terror attack.The soldiers killed were Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, and Sepoy Sewak Singh, according to the Army’s 16 Corps in Nagrota.

“Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the defence minister tweeted.