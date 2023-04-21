Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US currency in the forex market. The weakening of the US currency, downward movement of crude oil prices and positive trend in the Indian equity markets supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 82.11 against the US dollar and reached 82.16, registering a rise of 1 paisa over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.17 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 108.80. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs1,169.32 crore.