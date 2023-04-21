Government warns of severe consequences as quarry owners persist with strike

In Kerala, quarry owners are continuing their indefinite strike until the government addresses their concerns. The strike has brought construction works in the state to a standstill. The Kerala Quarry and Crusher Coordination Committee is protesting the state government’s decision to increase fees for various aspects of the construction sector, including permits for new constructions and royalties to be collected from the nearly 630 quarry owners.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve has warned the protesting quarry owners of potential actions, including licence cancellation. However, according to the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, a quarry’s licence can only be repealed if it ceases operation for two consecutive years. Minister Rajeeve has directed the director of mining and geology to examine potential measures to handle the quarry strike, and the government is expected to take action once a report is submitted within a week.

Regarding the current situation, Minister Rajeeve stated, ‘The government has no other option but to take strict action against the quarry owners who are protesting against the government order. It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that construction works are not stalled for an indefinite period.’ Meanwhile, to avoid a similar crisis in the future, the state government firm, Kerala State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (KEMDEL), may operate a quarry in revenue land or issue a tender for the work.