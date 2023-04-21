Indian Railways announces 11 special trains connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced special trains connecting Visakhapatnam and Varanasi. The national transporter announced these special trains for the coming Ganga Pushkaralu celebrations. Ganga Pushkaralu celebrations are observed once every 12 years, mainly in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This year, the festival will take place from April 22 to May 3.

The Indian Railways will operate these trains named ‘Visakhapatnam-Banaras Summer Special’ from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi via Ranchi. The special train will depart from Visakhapatnam on April 19 and 26. And it will embark on its return journey on April 20 and 27. A total of 11 special trains will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi. These trains will operate for 5 days in May and 4 days in June.

Train Schedule:

Train number 08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Summer Special will depart from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday at 12:30 PM and will reach Varanasi Junction at 4:30 PM. While returning, train number 08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam Summer Special will depart from Varanasi at 6:00 PM and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8:30 PM.