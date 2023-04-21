Kharghar tragedy: Autopsy reports out

Post-mortem examination of the Kharghar tragedy victims in Maharashtra revealed that they died from sunstroke, according to a health official on Friday. On Sunday, at least 14 people died from sunstroke while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in the Kharghar area of Raigad district, which borders Mumbai. At the Panvel Sub-District Hospital, autopsies were performed on 12 of the 14 deceased. The procedure confirmed that they died as a result of heat stroke, a medical officer attached to the facility said, adding that two other victims’ post-mortems were performed at other hospitals. According to him, it was also discovered that two of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Officials previously stated that the 14 dead included 10 women and four men. They had confirmed 11 deaths in the incident as of late Sunday night. Two more people died on Monday, and one more – a woman – died two days later. Dr Suhas Mane, a civil surgeon in Raigad, said the Panvel Sub-District Hospital had post-mortem reports on 12 of the 14 deceased. Dr. Madhukar Panchal, the hospital’s medical superintendent, stated that the autopsy reports had been submitted to the appropriate authorities.