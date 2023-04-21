Know how to update Aadhaar Card details for free

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre.

The UIDAI charges Rs 50 for every update in a cardholder’s documents. Recently, the agency launched a window where Aadhaar Card holders can get updates for free. This three-month window began on March 15 and will continue till June 14.

Steps to update:

Go to UIDAI’s official website

Go to ‘My Aadhaar’ menu next.

Select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’

Select ‘Update demographics data online’

Select ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’

Enter Aadhaar Card numberDo captcha verification

Press ‘Send OTP’

Go to ‘Update Demographics Data’ option

Select option of detail to update

Enter new details

Upload scanned copy of supporting document proof

Verify information entered is accurate

Validate with OTP