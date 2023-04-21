Lexus launches Lexus RX in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading luxury car brand in India Lexus launched 5th generation of Lexus RX in the markets. The new car is offered at the starting price of Rs. 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in two powertrains: RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport+. The company had started the booking for the same in January 2023.

Both models feature hybrid technology. RX350h Luxury comes with 2.5-litre engine that generates a max power of 266bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. While the 500h F Sport is powered by a 2.4-litre petrol engine, equipped with an electric motor that churns out a maximum power with a 366bhp and 460Nm torque.

Also Read: BMW opens bookings for X3 M40i xDrive began in India: Details

The Hybrid version is offered in eight different colours and the Sport+ variant will be available in six colors including a new color variant – Sonic Copper. The customers can choose between Mark Levinson and Panasonic audio systems. The Lexus RX has the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as a standard for driver assistance.