US President Joe Biden prepares to kick off his re-election campaign for 2024 presidential bid

According to media reports citing anonymous sources, US President Joe Biden is getting ready to start his re-election campaign by launching a video next week for the 2024 presidential race. Although there may be a delay in the official announcement, the preparations have been ongoing for months with top advisers, including Anita Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, managing the campaign. The president’s inner circle has been discussing the timing of his statement, but White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that any related announcement will not come from the White House.

Biden has been hinting at a second term for some time, and despite concerns about his age and discontent among some liberal Democrats who believe he has not done enough for their causes, he is expected to face little opposition from elected Democrats for the nomination. Many Democrats believe that despite a slim legislative majority, Biden has been successful in enacting comprehensive laws on issues ranging from infrastructure to climate change.

The news of Biden’s re-election campaign comes a day after Robert F Kennedy Jr., son of the late 1968 US presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, announced his campaign for the 2024 presidential race. Self-help guru and author Marianne Williamson, who ran against Biden in 2020, has also declared her candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

The launch of Biden’s re-election campaign will coincide with the fourth anniversary of the start of his 2020 campaign, which is seen as a formal declaration for the 2024 presidential race. Plans for the launch of the video are reportedly in their final stages. Biden’s advisers have been meeting with the president and first lady on a regular basis since last year, and have been responsible for hiring top personnel and conducting research initiatives to examine the electoral landscape.

The news of Biden’s campaign launch has generated considerable interest among political observers, who will be closely monitoring the development of the race in the coming weeks and months.