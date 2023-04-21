Woman died at a railway station after the hospital failed to provide an ambulance

According to police, a woman died at a railway station in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district after a hospital failed to provide an ambulance while referring her to a larger medical facility. The incident occurred at Bhatar Railway Station, where Maneka Koda, 50, and her husband Asit were awaiting a train to Bardhaman, where she was referred for treatment. Maneka Koda suffered from heat stroke while working in the field with her husband as day labourers in Kachigoria village. Her husband took her to Bhatar hospital, where she was given two bottles of saline and referred to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, according to a police officer. However, the hospital authorities did not provide her with an ambulance and instead asked her husband to drive her to Bardhaman in a private vehicle, which they could not afford. With no other choice, Asit Koda decided to take her to Bardhaman by train, transporting her to the station on an e-rickshaw. On Thursday, she died while waiting for the train under a tree. Locals were outraged by the incident, accusing hospital officials of negligence and apathy. The hospital administration, on the other hand, claimed that their ambulance had broken down and was being repaired. The incident is being investigated by the health department.