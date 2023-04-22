DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Archery World Cup: India’s compound mixed team enters final

Apr 22, 2023, 02:44 pm IST

Antalya: In archery, India’s compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale  entered finals of Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. In the semifinal, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale defeated Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki by ‘157-155’. The Indian team will face Chen Yi Hsuan and Chem Chieh Lun of Chinese Taipei in the sumit clash.

Earlier, India’s men’s recurve team entered the summit. The Indian team of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai defeated Japan by ‘5-4 (29-28)’ in the semifinals. The fourth-ranked Indian team will face  second ranked China in the final on Sunday.

India had previously won gold at the World Cup in the men’s recurve team event 13 years ago. This will be the first time in 9 years that a men’s Indian recurve archery team will feature in a World Cup final.

 

