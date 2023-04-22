BJP Chief Surendran receives threat letter claiming to attack PM Modi during Kerala visit; Probe launched

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have registered a case after BJP chief K Surendran received a purported threat letter. The source of the letter is currently untraceable, but it contains a threat to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day Kerala visit, scheduled for April 24.

The letter was apparently sent under the name of a Kochi native and included a phone number. According to reports, the police interrogated the owner of the phone number but determined that he had no connection to the letter. It is assumed that someone who holds a grudge against the Kochi native had tried to trap him on purpose.

The intelligence bureau (IB) report related to PM Modi’s Kerala visit has reportedly taken note of the letter and has directed concerned authorities to maintain vigilance and ensure security. There are reports of international terrorist organizations and their suspected sleeper cells in the state, as well as the apparent presence of Maoist groups, the ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI), and the alleged extremist tendencies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Welfare Party of India posing a potential threat to security during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, K Surendran told media that there has been a serious security lapse as a 49-page report prepared on the security measures to be taken by the top Intelligence officials of the Kerala Police has been leaked. The report details all the measures to be taken and the role of top police officials during his visit and now with the report getting leaked, a fresh plan is being drawn. ‘We handed over the threat letter to the police. It’s also baffling to note that an intelligence report of the Kerala Police mentions strong presence of terrorist and anti national forces in the state and it’s baffling as one doesn’t know if the timing of the report comes at a time when the PM is visiting or is it something else’, Surendran said.