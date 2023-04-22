Crowding at PM Modi’s Kochi roadshow worries Kerala Police

There are concerns about potential crowding at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Kochi on Monday, according to the Kerala Police. At a review meeting convened by the Chief Secretary on Saturday, Kerala BJP president K Surendran acknowledged that they would be helpless if the public crowded on the streets to catch a glimpse of the PM.

The roadshow is planned to begin at INS Garuda air station adjacent to the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command and conclude at the Sacred Heart College Ground at Thevara. Modi will inaugurate ‘Yuvam’, a youth conference organised by Vibrant Youth for Modifying Kerala, at the Lakeview ground of the college. The next day, the prime minister will be in the state capital to flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express.