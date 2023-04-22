Earth Day 2023: Reasons why everyone must take climate action

Climate change refers to the long-term alteration in temperatures and weather patterns, which can be caused by natural factors such as changes in the sun’s activity or volcanic eruptions, but since the 1800s, human activities have been the primary cause of climate change, mainly due to the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas.

When fossil fuels are burned, greenhouse gases are emitted, which act like a blanket around the Earth, trapping the sun’s heat and increasing temperatures. The primary greenhouse gases responsible for climate change are carbon dioxide and methane, which are released by various human activities such as driving a car, heating a building with coal, clearing land and cutting down forests, agriculture, oil and gas operations, industry, transport, buildings, and land use.

Scientists have shown that human activities are responsible for almost all global warming over the last 200 years, and the emission of greenhouse gases from human activities is causing the world to warm faster than any time in at least the last 2000 years. The Earth’s surface temperature is now about 1.1°C warmer than it was in the late 1800s, and the last decade (2011-2020) was the warmest on record, with each of the last four decades being warmer than any previous decade since 1850.

Climate change consequences include severe droughts, water scarcity, rising sea levels, floods, melting polar ice, catastrophic storms, and declining biodiversity. Climate change can affect health, food production, housing, safety, and work, and some populations are more vulnerable to its impacts than others, such as people living in small island nations and other developing countries. Climate refugees are expected to increase as conditions like sea-level rise and saltwater intrusion force whole communities to relocate, and protracted droughts put people at risk of famine.

UN reports suggest that limiting global temperature rise to no more than 1.5°C would help avoid the worst climate impacts and maintain a livable climate. However, current policies indicate a temperature rise of 2.8°C by the end of the century. The emissions that cause climate change come from all over the world and affect everyone, but some countries are responsible for a larger share of emissions than others, such as China, the United States of America, India, the European Union, Indonesia, the Russian Federation, and Brazil.

To address climate change, everyone must take action, but countries and individuals that contribute more to the problem must act first. Climate change solutions can provide economic benefits while improving our lives and protecting the environment. Global frameworks and agreements, such as the Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Agreement, guide progress. Three broad categories of action include cutting emissions, adapting to climate impacts, and financing required adjustments.

Switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like solar or wind power can reduce emissions that drive climate change. However, to keep warming below 1.5°C, emissions must be cut in half by 2030, and over two-thirds of today’s proven reserves of fossil fuels need to be kept in the ground by 2050. Adapting to climate consequences can protect people, homes, businesses, livelihoods, infrastructure, and natural ecosystems. Early warning systems for disasters, for instance, can save lives and property and deliver benefits up to 10 times the initial cost.

Significant financial investments by governments and businesses are required for climate action, but climate inaction is even more expensive. Industrialized countries must fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion annually to developing countries so they can adapt and move towards greener economies.