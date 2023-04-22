Follow these home remedies to remove Sun tan

Our body parts such as the face, arms, hands, legs, feet, back, and neck are a shade darker than the body parts which are not exposed to sunlight. When our skin cells are exposed to the UV rays from the sun, they kick into protection mode. The melanin from melanocytes is transferred to keratinocytes, which are the surface skin cells. As a protective mechanism, the melanin pigment blocks UV radiation from further cell damage. The melanin is piled on top of the cell’s nucleus, like an umbrella; this process occurs in all skin cells exposed to sun exposure. Therefore, tanning is visible over the exposed part of the body.

Tanning is the process by which the skin pigment (melanin) increases in the skin after exposure to the sun leading to a darkening effect. This is the natural defence process of our body when it is exposed to sunlight. It helps protect your skin from the sun like a shield.

8 NATURAL WAYS TO TREAT SUN TANNING AT HOME:

Ayurvedic Body Mask: Take two teaspoons of triphala churna, a pinch of turmeric, one teaspoon of besan, and a few drops of rose water. Apply this combination to the affected tanned area and rinse after 15 minutes.

Coffee Body Scrub: Add one or two teaspoons of almond or coconut oil, half a spoonful of sugar, and a few drops of lemon juice to one tablespoon of filter coffee (dry powder or filtrate). After thoroughly blending the ingredients, gently massage your tanned body parts. Rinse it off after some time, then pat it dry.

Papaya Mask: Papaya contains enzymes that help whiten and de-tan the skin. Additionally, it helps treat skin ulcers and can be beneficial for removing tan from the body. Combine one tablespoon of honey and half-ripe papaya pulp in a bowl. Next, apply it gently to the tanned areas and massage it for ten minutes. Allow it to rest for another 20 minutes. After washing with cold water, apply a mild moisturizer.

Turmeric & Besan Pack: Mix two teaspoons of besan, one teaspoon of milk or curd, and one teaspoon of turmeric powder to make a thick pack. Apply the paste to your sun-affected skin gently and uniformly for 30 minutes, and wash it off with warm water.

Banana & Honey Mask: Mash some overripe bananas with a spoonful of honey, a few drops of milk, and malai. This mixture lightened the skin when applied to tanned body parts and rinsed off after 15 minutes.

Coconut Milk: Vitamin C and lactic acid are abundant in coconut milk, which helps to eliminate tanning from the skin effectively. Drench a cotton pad in fresh organic coconut milk. Apply it evenly to the face and neck and let it absorb in the skin for 15 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Masoor Dal, Aloe Vera & Tomato Pack: Make a paste using aloe vera puree, tomato paste, and lentils. Spread the paste to the tanned areas of your body, let it sit for thirty minutes, and then rinse.

Rice Flour Body Scrub: Take 1-2 tablespoons of rice flour and combine it with some raw milk. Apply the mixture by blending and gently massaging it with your fingertips on the face, neck, and other tanning-prone body regions. After leaving it on for twenty minutes, rinse it off with normal water.