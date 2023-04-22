Homemade drink to manage sugar levels?

Managing diabetes can seem overwhelming due to poor eating habits and an unhealthy lifestyle. However, there is a simple drink that can help boost your immune system, improve your metabolic health, and naturally manage your insulin levels if you are dealing with high blood sugar.

This homemade juice is made with bitter gourd (Karela) and Jamun (Indian Blackberry), which can help manage insulin levels and heal other health concerns like digestive issues, skin problems, and toxins.

Both Karela and Jamun are rich in essential nutrients and plant compounds that reduce high sugar levels. Karela contains polypeptide-p, which can fix insulin imbalances, control high blood sugar, and reduce inflammation. Jamun is loaded with nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Biotin, and Zinc, which help control sugar levels, boost metabolic health, and improve immunity. Drinking this juice regularly may also help detoxify the system and treat skin and hair problems.

To make this homemade drink, blend half bitter gourd and 5-6 deseeded jamuns and strain the juice. Then, add in 1 tsp lemon juice and rock salt. You can also add a few fresh coriander leaves and ½ tsp grated ginger to enhance the taste.

However, if you have high sugar levels, it is recommended to seek medical help before adding this drink to your diet.