Honor launches latest X-series smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched its latest X-series smartphone named ‘Honor X50i’ in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Honor X50i is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,600) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Apricot Flower Feather, Magic Night Black, Mo Yuqing, and Willow Wind (translated from Chinese) colours. Details of the handset’s global availability and pricing in other markets, including India, are yet to be announced by the company.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X50i runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) LTPS LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 19.9:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Also Read: Vivo launches Pad 2 Tablet: Details

The Honor X50i carries a dual rear camera setup with a 100-megapixel main camera sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, Honor has packed an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, Beidou, Glonass, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.