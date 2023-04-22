Interesting facts about chapatis

According to reports, some people have the habit of making rotis by counting the number of people in the house so that no food is left over. This trick may be effective in preventing waste, but it is considered inauspicious and harmful for health according to Vastu Shastra. Wheat grains are said to be related to the Sun god, and if one counts the number of rotis while making them, it is believed to insult the Sun god, which can have negative consequences for a person’s horoscope and the family’s happiness and peace.

Furthermore, it is advised not to keep the leftover dough in the fridge and make rotis with ‘Baasi Atta’ as it can have negative effects on Rahu and harm the body due to the development of bacteria. It is also believed that placing three chapatis in a plate is inauspicious since three chapatis are made in honor of the dead on the thirteenth day of mourning.

There are certain customs associated with making rotis in Hindu culture, such as starting with making the roti for the cow to remove Pitradosh and ending with making the roti for the dog to remove the fear of enmity. Additionally, it is believed that guests are equivalent to gods, and extra rotis should be made for unexpected guests to avoid disappointment.

However, it should be noted that these customs are based on traditional beliefs and are not supported by science. Therefore, individuals can choose to follow them or not, depending on their personal beliefs and preferences.