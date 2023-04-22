IPL franchise Delhi Capitals gets back most of their stolen gear; captain David Warner confirms on Instagram

The captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals (DC), David Warner, announced on Instagram that most of the team’s stolen gear had been retrieved, though it is unclear where it was found. The players discovered that their cricketing equipment was missing after landing at Delhi Airport from Bengaluru on Wednesday. Warner shared a photo on Instagram that showed numerous stolen bats and other batting equipment, writing that they had found the culprits but a few items were still missing.

On Thursday, DC won their first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders, ending their five-match losing streak. A collective bowling performance, in which four bowlers took two wickets each, helped DC bowl KKR out for 127. Warner then scored 57 runs off 41 balls, leading from the front with the bat, and Axar Patel played a crucial knock of 19* off 22 to take DC past the finish line, despite KKR’s strong fightback.

Warner had struggled with his strike rate in previous games, but after the match, he said that he had his rhythm back and felt that his match-ups were there. He also expressed that his tentative play in the first couple of games was due to losing a lot of wickets, but he regained his confidence by practicing in net sessions. In their next match, DC will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.