Japan approves its first ever abortion pill

Reports state that Japan has approved an abortion pill, which would serve as an alternative to surgery, marking its first-ever approval for such a drug. The decision, however, is still pending final approval from the country’s health minister.

The pill, known as the Mefeego pill pack, was submitted for approval over a year ago by British drug manufacturer Linepharma in December 2021. According to Japan Times, the drug is made up of two oral drugs – mifepristone and misoprostol – which are to be taken within the first nine weeks of pregnancy and administered at medical institutions.

Although abortion pills have been available in around 80 countries for almost three decades, Japan has long been criticized for lagging behind in this aspect. This decision is seen as a positive step towards progress in women’s reproductive rights and gender equality.

However, Kumi Tsukahara, director of the Reproductive Health Rights Literacy Institute, warned that the drug may be inaccessible to some, suggesting that the government should come up with a system to train medical practitioners on how to communicate about abortion without any stigma and help them assess the risks.

The initial advisory panel at Japan’s health ministry had approved the production and sale of the abortion pill pack in January. The government is yet to create guidelines for physicians and offer the public information on the drug. As per the Maternal Health Act, Japan’s abortion laws require spousal consent, which can limit access to the procedure, and this law will also apply to abortion pills, according to the country’s health ministry.

Currently, Japan only allows surgical procedures in the early stages of pregnancy, which can cost around ¥100,000 to ¥200,000 (around $730 to $1,500). However, Mefeego, the abortion pill, is not covered under Japan’s national health insurance and may cost more, making it less accessible to all. Despite this, Tsukuhara stated that the approval could be seen as a first step towards addressing limited access to safe abortion in Japan.