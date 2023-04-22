Novak Djokovic slumped to a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) defeat by Dusan Lajovic in the Banja Luka quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic, the current world number one in men’s tennis, suffered a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) defeat by Dusan Lajovic in the Banja Luka quarter-finals on Friday. The loss has raised concerns over his form ahead of next month’s French Open. Djokovic had previously only dropped four games across two previous meetings against Lajovic, who is ranked 70th in the world. The Serbian player failed to convert three set points in the second-set tie-break, which ultimately led to his defeat. Lajovic saved 15 of 16 break points overall and won the final five points of the match.

Djokovic had previously mentioned elbow problems that hampered him during the Monte Carlo Masters, which could have contributed to his loss. The 22-time Grand Slam champion started slowly, falling 4-2 behind before breaking Lajovic to draw level. However, Lajovic broke back for a 5-4 lead and went on to wrap up the opening set.

The second set was closely contested, with both players holding serve throughout despite constant pressure. Djokovic had a chance to force a third set when he went ahead 6-3 in the tie-break, but he failed to convert a routine overhead and offered Lajovic a match point, which he took.

Lajovic, whose only ATP title came on clay in Umag in 2019, will play Miomir Kecmanovic or Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev secured his place in the semi-finals after beating Bosnian wild card Damir Dzumhur 7-5, 6-3. Rublev had a slow start, trailing Dzumhur 5-2 in the first set before winning five games on the bounce. Rublev will face Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in the semi-finals, who beat Laslo Djere of Serbia in three sets. Rublev won his first Masters title in Monte Carlo last week and is now unbeaten in five matches against Dzumhur.