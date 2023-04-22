Proscribed Islamic terror outfit Al-Qaeda threatens revenge over Indian gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s live TV murder

Al-Qaeda and its Indian wing, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which have been banned as Islamic terrorist organizations, have threatened to carry out attacks in India in retaliation for the murder of Atiq Ahmed, a politician-turned-mafia, who was killed while in police custody in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The group issued a seven-page magazine message on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, in which they called Atiq and his brother Arshad ‘martyrs’ and threatened to ‘liberate’ Indian Muslims. The message was released by As-Sahab, Al-Qaeda’s propaganda media wing.

Atiq Ahmed had claimed to have links with the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, according to an FIR (First Information Report) registered in the case. He had also alleged the involvement of foreign actors. He was shot dead on April 16 in Prayagraj while being taken for a medical assessment at the MLN Medical College with his brother Ashraf, who is also an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The attackers, disguised as reporters, fired several rounds of bullets point-blank into the Ahmed brothers, killing Atiq on the spot and injuring Ashraf.

According to the postmortem report, Atiq was shot at least nine times in his chest and head, and the first bullet was fired at his temple, causing instant death. The police have suspended five officers, including the Station House Officer and two Inspector-rank officers, over the murder. A three-member judicial inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the case and submit a complete report in two months.

The threat by Al-Qaeda is not surprising, given Atiq Ahmed’s alleged links to terrorist organizations and foreign actors. The Indian government will likely take necessary measures to prevent any potential terrorist attacks and protect its citizens.