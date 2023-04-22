Vivo launches Pad 2 Tablet: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched new tablet named ‘ Vivo Pad 2’ in China in three colour variants- Clear Sea Blue, Far Away Mountain Ash/Grey, and Nebula Purple (translated from Chinese). The8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage of Vivo Pad 2 has been launched at a price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800). It is also offered in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB RAM and storage variants priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 37,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600), respectively.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It sports a 12.1-inch 2.8K (2800×1968 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo Pad 2 packs a 13-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset has an 8-megapixel front camera.Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.