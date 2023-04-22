Water Metro in Kochi to commence on April 25, Vytilla-Kakkanad ride for Rs 30

On April 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a ‘dream project’ of the state. The Water Metro is expected to boost Kochi’s growth and development. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office have confirmed the official launch of the water metro.

‘The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi,’ tweeted Vijayan. The Water Metro will connect 10 islands and has 78 electric boats and 38 terminals. The project cost Rs 1,136.83 crore and was funded by the government of Kerala and KfW, a German funding agency.

The first phase of the project will begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. Passengers can travel in air-conditioned boats and use the ‘Kochi 1’ card for both Kochi metro and water metro. Tickets can also be booked digitally.

As an inaugural offer, several discounts are being offered for various passes, such as a weekly trip pass for Rs 180, a monthly trip pass for Rs 600, and a quarterly trip pass for Rs 600. The Water Metro will begin by sailing eight electric-hybrid boats in two routes, Highcourt-Vypin and Vytilla-Kakkanad, with a single-journey ticket fare of Rs 20 and Rs 30, respectively.

‘The cost-effective and secure journey in air-conditioned boats would help people to reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls,’ said Vijayan. With the launch of the Water Metro, another assurance given to the people of the state by the LDF government is being fulfilled, he added. Exciting times are ahead for Kerala’s transport and tourism sectors, Vijayan concluded.