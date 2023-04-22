Xiaomi launches Mi Band 8: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 8. Mi Band 8 is offered in two colour options — Light Gold and Bright Black. The starting price of the device is CNY 239 (roughly Rs. 2,800) and the NFC version is priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600).

Featuring a 1.62-inch AMOLED display, the Mi Band 8 has a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels, a pixel density of 326 ppi, and a maximum brightness of 600nits. The fitness band supports Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. The Smart Band 8 has up to 150+ training modes and a smart health assistant with features such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking.