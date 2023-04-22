Xiaomi launches ‘Xiaomi 13 Ultra’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi launched its ‘13 Ultra’ in China. Offered in Black, White and Green colour variants, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is available in three storage configurations. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600), the 16GB + 512GB RAM storage variant costs CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 77,500) and the 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 87,000). Xiaomi is yet to announce plans to launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in markets outside China, including India.

The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3,200 x 1,440) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, with a peak brightness level of 1,300 nits. It runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with an Adreno 740 GPU. It comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device comes with Leica-tuned rear quad camera unit. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel 1-inch IMX989 sensor and three 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors. The cameras offer six varying focal lenses and come with customised Summicron lenses by Leica. There is a 32-megapixel front camera. Xiaomi 13 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.