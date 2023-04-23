10,112 new covid cases reported in India

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day increase of 10,112 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 67,806. With the addition of the new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll rose to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The daily positivity rate was 7.03 percent, with a weekly positivity rate of 5.43 percent. At 67,806, active cases now account for 0.15 percent of total infections. According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.66%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,42,92,854, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the nationwide vaccination drive has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.