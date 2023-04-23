After a month-long manhunt, Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested from Moga

Moga: In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab, informed sources. The Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was absconding for over a month is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam, informed Punjab Police sources.

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh’s arrest and that he has been absconding for a long, said, ‘It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities’. Two more aides of the fugitive radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh, was taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 11 after he was arrested. Associates of Amritpal Singh were shifted out of Punjab after Central Intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident on March 11. On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. The radical leader had been declared a ‘fugitive’ while he was on a run earlier in March.

Almost a month ago the Punjab police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal’s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.