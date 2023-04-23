Bandaa, starring Manoj Bajpayee, will premiere on ZEE5

Manoj Bajpayee will appear in the direct-to-digital premiere of “Bandaa” on the streaming service ZEE5. On Sunday, ZEE5 made the announcement in honour of Bajpayee’s 54th birthday. The streamer claims that “Bandaa” is an intense courtroom drama that draws inspiration from actual events. The movie is produced by Suparn S Varma, Zed Studios, and Apoorv Singh Karki’s Bhanushali Studios Limited under the direction of Deepak Kingrani. Bajpayee expressed his excitement to announce his third partnership with ZEE5. Bandaa, our upcoming original movie, is a suspenseful courtroom drama inspired by actual, shocking courtroom events. It is a brave account of one man’s struggle for justice and the truth in the face of overwhelming odds. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, added. ZEE5, according to director Karki, is the ideal distribution channel for our vision to reach audiences worldwide. A gripping courtroom drama with an ace actor like Manoj Bajpayee and a subject that will shake you, was Bhanushali’s description of the upcoming movie.