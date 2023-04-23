Brahmin Welfare Board will be created: MP CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, announced on Saturday that his government will establish a welfare board for Brahmins in the state. A welfare board has long been a demand of the Madhya Pradesh Brahmin Association. Chouhan stated at Akshayaotsav, a function commemorating Parshuram Jayanti in the temple complex in Bhopal, that Brahmins have made a special contribution to the preservation of religion and culture. Chouhan was accompanied by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, who has sparked controversy over magic tricks. The Chief Minister also announced the construction of a building on the grounds of Gufa Mandir for the convenience of devotees. The God of Justice was Lord Parshuram. He took up arms in order to overthrow the oppressor. Chouhan stated that strict action is being taken against goons, miscreants, and Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh as a result of his inspiration. He stated that plans have been made to include a biography of Bhagwan Shri Parshuram in the state’s 8th grade curriculum, as well as to provide scholarships to students studying Sanskrit and honoraria to priests. The CM added that approximately 3,547 Sanskrit teachers have been appointed in government schools and that more will be appointed if necessary.