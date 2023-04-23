Cheetah from Kuno National Park rescued before entering UP

An official said on Sunday that a male cheetah that strayed out of the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh last week was rescued as it was about to cross into a forest in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and returned to the park. Oban, a cheetah, has been tranquillized and returned to the KNP for the second time this month after wandering a long distance from the park. After being tranquilised in Shivpuri district’s Karera forest, cheetah Oban, now known as Pavan, was released in Kuno National Park’s Palpur forest at around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday, according to KNP’s Divisional Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma. The feline, which had previously strayed from the KNP, was rescued from the Bairad area in Shivpuri on April 7 after being tranquillized and returned to the park, according to officials. Eight Namibian cheetahs, five females and three males, were brought to the KNP as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi released them into special enclosures on September 17, 2022. On March 27, one of them, Sasha, died of a kidney ailment. Siyaya, another cheetah, recently gave birth to four cubs.