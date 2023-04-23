COVID-19 infection : 4 Supreme Court judges affected

As per sources in the Supreme Court, Justices Aniruddha Bose, S Ravindra Bhat, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra are currently down with COVID-19 while Justice Surya Kant just recovered a week ago. With a spike in active COVID-19 cases across the country, four Supreme Court justices have contracted the virus, with one recovering recently.Justice Bhat was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench hearing the same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court until Thursday.

The other four judges on the Bench are currently monitoring their symptoms, if any exist. The Constitution Bench, which was supposed to resume hearing arguments on Monday, was called off last night. Due to a medical emergency, Justice Kaul will not hold court on Monday. According to sources, the Chief Justice of India’s office is currently assigning cases to new two-judge benches in order to avoid case pendency. We have also learned that several judges’ spouses are not doing well, and that the Supreme Court is keeping a close eye on the developing situation for any future course of action.