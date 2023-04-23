Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announce new service hours

Doha: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram announcd new working hours. The new service hours will come into effect from April 24, 2023. The metro and tram service will be available from 5:30 am on weekdays.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram will be available from 5:30am to 11:59 pm, while on Thursday it will begin at the same time but will continue until 1am. Meanwhile on Friday, the service will be available from 2pm to 1am and on Saturday the service hours are from 6am to 11:59pm.