Everything you need to know about ‘Rainbow Kiss’

A rainbow kiss happens when a person goes down on a woman during her period. Meanwhile, the woman gives a blow job at the same time. Once the man ejaculates in the woman’s mouth, the couple kisses, mixing menstrual blood with semen in the process, creating a rainbow with their mouths. A rainbow kiss is a happy accident that occurs when a woman coincidentally gets her period while her partner is performing cunnilingus. It is described as a heteronormative sex act.

According to Danyell Fima, co-founder of Velvet Co, a rainbow kiss is a great way for everyone to enjoy the few minutes of cathartic bliss right after you both orgasm. But, some health experts warns that the act may cause some health issues, So while engaging in a rainbow kiss, couples must follow some tips to avoid that health risks.

According to health experts, the semen and period blood can carry lots of different infectious particles, such as HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis. So if you are unaware about your partner’s Sexually Transmitted Disease status then you must avoid doing rainbow kiss.

According to sexologists, whether or not a rainbow kiss is something you want to include in your sex repertoire is totally up to you. Anything that makes you feel more comfortable and ready to get off is worth doing.