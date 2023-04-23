Honor launches two new laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Honor launched two new laptops in the Indian markets. The company launched its Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) and the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023). The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) starts at a price of Rs. 48,990 in India, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 51,990. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) is marked at Rs. 50,990, while the high-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 53,990.

Display panels of both laptops offer an aspect ratio of 16:10 with a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. The Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) sports a 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS screen with an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the other hand, the Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) model comes with a 16-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Both the laptops are powered by Intel’s 12th gen Core i5-12450H processor. They pack a 60Whr battery unit each with 65W Type-C fast charger support. The devices also include one webcam, 2 USB Type-A ports, one HDMI, and a USB Type-C port. They also have a fingerprint scanner for security.