In PSLV-C55 mission, ISRO conducts scientific experiments with POEM-2

On Saturday, scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation in the spaceport launched a ‘in-orbit scientific experiment’ using the fourth stage of a Polar satellite launch vehicle rocket. Soon after ISRO’s PSLV C55 rocket successfully launched two Singapore satellites, TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4, into orbit after a 2.19 p.m. liftoff, scientists used the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-2 (POEM-2) as an orbital platform to conduct scientific experiments using non-separating payloads carried by it.

Scientists would power the payloads on POEM-2 to carry out the operation. A ground command would be used to deploy the platform’s solar panel facing the Sun.The platform would ensure that the deployed solar panel is pointing optimally towards the Sun using the appropriate sun pointing mode, increasing the power generation capability.Power would be allocated to payloads and avionic packages based on their needs. Scientists campaign on Saturday is the third time the fourth stage has been used as a platform for experiments following satellite separations.