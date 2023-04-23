In the last nine years, the number of higher education institutions in India increased: Centre

The number of universities in India has increased significantly over the last nine years, rising from 723 in 2014 to 1,113 in 2023, according to the Union Education Ministry on Saturday. Furthermore, 5,298 colleges have been built in the last nine years, increasing access to education for students across the country from 38,498 in 2014 to 43,796 in 2023. According to officials, 43% of universities and 61.4% of colleges are located in rural areas. Furthermore, the government has increased the number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) throughout the country. Officials added that the government has taken significant steps to increase access to education for young people by funding the construction of universities, IITs, IIMs, and other similar institutions across the country.

According to a ministry statement, the progressive institutional structure has played a critical role in the development of India’s education system. According to officials, total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21, up from 3.85 crore in 2019-20. Furthermore, the number of Institutes of National Importance (INIs) has nearly doubled from 75 in 2014-15 to 149 in 2020-21.