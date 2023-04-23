Indian swimmer equals the world record at Israel’s Sea of Galilee

Aryan Singh Dadiala, an Indian swimmer, equaled the world record for the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee on Friday, despite extreme weather conditions. The Sea of Galilee is the world’s second lowest body of water, at approximately 214 metres below sea level, and it presents numerous challenges such as whirlpools and indefinite wind storms. Dadiala, 21, is the first Asian swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee. She set a world record in November 2022 in Goa, swimming 32 kilometres in 5 hours and 36 minutes. He began his swim at 5.18 a.m. on Friday, when it was pitch black and extremely cold, and finished at 11:33 a.m., equaling the world record for the fastest male swimmer to swim the Sea of Galilee in his first attempt. During this major attempt, the swimmer was accompanied by his entire family, Coach Rahul Chiplunkar, Guide Subodh Sule, and crew Pavitra Poilkar, and he is eager to take on similar challenges in the future to raise awareness for various causes. Aryan spent two years at Spire Institute and Academy in Ohio, United States, and was later named its Brand Ambassador for India. The young sportsman, a champion swimmer with over a hundred medals to his name and an avid sprinter, has been promoting several humanitarian causes through his athletic prowess.