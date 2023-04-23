Indulge in a zesty and invigorating experience with our tantalizingly delicious masala chaas!

When the weather heats up, people crave refreshing and easy-to-make drinks that can cool the body down instantly. This is why classic beverages like lemonade and spiced buttermilk remain popular, especially during the summer. In North India, one can find a variant of buttermilk called chaas, which is both spicy and refreshing.

The traditional recipe for masala chaas includes a blend of mint, coriander leaves, cumin, and pepper powder to provide a burst of flavors. As noted by The Times of India, these spices offer a range of health benefits, such as aiding digestion and fighting off infections.

If you’re interested in making your own masala chaas, it’s quite easy to do so. Simply mix some plain yogurt with water until you achieve the desired consistency. Then, add in the spices and blend everything together until smooth. For an added kick, feel free to add some ginger, shallots, and green chilies to the mix.

As described by Indian chef and food writer Madhur Jaffrey, masala chaas is ‘perfect for a hot day or after a spicy meal.’ With its cooling properties and invigorating blend of spices, it’s no wonder that masala chaas has remained a beloved beverage in North India and beyond.

Ingredients

1 cup yoghurt

Palm full of coriander leaves

Palm full of mint leaves

¼ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp pepper powder

Salt as required

Cold water as required

Preparation

Take yoghurt, coriander leaves, mint leaves, cumin powder and pepper powder

Add water and salt as required

Blend well

Pass through strainer

Enjoy the masala chaas.