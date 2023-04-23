Kochi resident detained for making death threats against PM

A man named Xavier, a resident of Kathrukadavu in Kochi, was arrested by the police on Sunday for issuing a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the police have stated that there was no plot to assassinate the Prime Minister and that the man wrote the letter to take revenge on his neighbour.

Xavier sent a letter to BJP state president K Surendran claiming that there was a plot to assassinate Modi in Kochi. The letter carried the address of his neighbour N J Jonhy. Kochi City police commissioner K Sethu Raman told reporters that Xavier had sent the letter to implicate his neighbour. The police also conducted scientific examinations to check the handwriting of the person.

Johny, whose name and phone number were on the alleged threat letter, has reiterated his innocence, saying, ‘Police did question me. I gave them all the details. They crosschecked the handwriting and everything.’ His family has also expressed suspicion of another person from the locality behind the letter.

The news of the threat letter came out on Saturday after a report by ADGP (Intelligence) on the security plan for PM got leaked.