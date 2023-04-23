Official India launch date of Maruti Suzuki Fronx announced: Features

Mumbai: Popular automobile brand in the country, Maruti Suzuki has announced the official India launch date of its ‘Maruti Suzuki Fronx’. The new sub-4 metre compact SUV will be introduced on April 24. The Fronx will be sold from Maruti’s Nexa dealership. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx price in India is expected to be between Rs 6.75 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Fronx comes with features like LED multi-reflector headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic headlamps, LED rear combination lamps, shark fin antenna and 16-inch alloy wheels. It may also have a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Arkamys surround sound system, automatic climate control, head-up display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360-degree view camera and wireless charger.

The SUV has safety features like six airbags, three-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with hill-hold assist and rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD and brake assist and Isofix child seat mounts.

The new SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet petrol engine. The engine will deliver 100.06PS of maximum power and 147.6Nm of peak torque, and can be clubbed either with a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. There is another option in the form of the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine, which produces 89.73PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque and can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx mileage is claimed to be 21.5kmpl for the 1.0 MT, 20.01kmpl for the 1.0 AT, 21.79kmpl for the 1.2 MT and 22.89kmpl for the 1.2 AMT.