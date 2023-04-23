PM Modi will travel 5,300 km in two states

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel for 36 hours through seven cities in two states and one union territory. The prime minister will travel 5,300 kilometres to attend eight official programmes. It is one of the Prime Minister’s longest one-day visits to the country this year. During his official visit, the Prime Minister will unveil projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. The Prime Minister will travel from New Delhi to Madhya Pradesh first. According to sources, the PM will travel approximately 500 kilometres from the national capital to Khajuraho in poll-bound MP. The PM will then travel to Rewa to participate in a National Panchayati Raj Day celebration. After Rewa, the PM is expected to return to Khajuraho before flying to Kochi in Kerala for the Yuvam Conclave, a 1,700-kilometer flight. After spending the night there, the PM will travel to Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 for a 190-kilometer journey to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train. The PM will dedicate the Kochi Water Metro, the first of its kind in India, which will connect 10 islands around Kochi with battery-powered electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with Kochi city. He will also dedicate the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad rail electrification project, as well as lay the groundwork for several rail projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations. The Prime Minister will also lay the groundwork for the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate projects worth Rs 3,200 crore at Thiruvananthapuram’s Central Stadium. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will travel from Kerala to the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman. The PM is later scheduled to travel 1,570 kilometres to Silvassa via Surat. PM Modi will visit Daman for the inauguration of the Devka seafront before travelling to Surat, a distance of approximately 110 kilometres. The Prime Minister will travel 940 kilometres from Surat to Delhi.