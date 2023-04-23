Radical preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab, to be transferred to Assam prison.

Reports confirm that Punjab police have arrested the fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher, Amritpal Singh, from Moga district on Sunday. It is learned that he surrendered before the police. Punjab Police, in a tweet, confirmed the arrest and urged citizens to maintain peace and harmony, saying, ‘Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share.’

According to a senior police official, Amritpal Singh will be sent to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where he is an NSA subject. ‘He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh,’ said the officer.

The 29-year-old Khalistani sympathizer was reportedly arrested from Rode village in Moga, where the slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from. Last year, Amritpal Singh was anointed the head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit at an event held in the same village.

Pictures of the radical preacher being taken into custody surfaced on social media, where he could be seen wearing a traditional white robe. Additionally, a video circulated online, purportedly shows Amritpal Singh addressing a gathering at a gurudwara, where he says he is surrendering.