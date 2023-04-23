Rahul Gandhi Leads Enormous Election Rally via Road Show in Karnataka

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a massive roadshow in Vijayapura, Karnataka on Sunday. He waved at the enthusiastic crowd that had gathered on both sides of the route as he stood on top of a specially designed vehicle. Many were seen chanting ‘Rahul, Rahul’ slogans and shouting loud cheers. The roadshow began after Mr. Gandhi garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The vehicle carrying Mr. Gandhi and other Congress leaders passed through the streets from Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats. Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Kudala Sangama. He offered obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Basava Jayanti today. During his visit, he addressed the media, stating, ‘I want to tell the people of Karnataka that the Congress party and I will work tirelessly to protect your rights and protect your future. We will stand with you and fight for you.’

Mr. Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka comes amid intense campaigning by political parties in the state. As the election day approaches, parties are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the voters, and the roadshow by Mr. Gandhi is part of the Congress’ efforts to woo the electorate.