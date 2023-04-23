Stephen King urges Elon Musk to donate his Twitter blue checkmark to charity; here’s Musk’s response.

Over the weekend, Stephen King suggested that Elon Musk should donate his Twitter blue tick verification badge to charity, specifically recommending the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. ‘I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. It’s only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more,’ Mr King tweeted.

Elon Musk responded to Mr King, saying he had already donated $100 million to Ukraine and asked how much the author had donated. Musk recently removed blue ticks from all accounts, but later revealed that he is ‘personally paying’ for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of some celebrities to keep their blue check mark.

In the latest development, it has been reported that Musk has restored the blue badge of users with over a million followers, according to Rolling Stone. Several users who have over one million followers on the micro-blogging site have discovered today that their blue ticks have returned to their accounts. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah tweeted, ‘Apparently, I’ve paid for Twitter Blue & given them a phone number to verify except that I haven’t. Mr Musk, are you paying for mine as well?’