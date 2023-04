Timetable of Vande Bharat Express released; Stop in Shoranur; No service on Thursdays

Thiruvananthapuram: The timetable for Vande Bharat Express was released on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return train will leave at 2.30 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm. The running time is given as 8 hours 05 minutes. There will be no service on Thursdays. A stop was allowed allowed for the train at Shoranur.

Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Vande Bharat (Train No. 20634)

Thiruvananthapuram – 5.20am Kollam – 6.07 / 6.09am Kottayam–7.25 / 7.27am Ernakulam Town–8.17 / 8.20am Thrissur–9.22 / 9.24am Shornur–10.02/ 10.04am Kozhikode – 11.03 / 11.05am Kannur – 12.03/ 12.05pm Kasaragod – 1.25pm



Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat (Train No. 20633)