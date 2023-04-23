Wedding party bus falls into Idukki gorge, leaving 4 dead

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday, where a bus carrying a wedding party from Tirunelveli fell into a gorge near Thondimala on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway, leaving at least four people dead, including a child. The deceased have been identified as Valliyamma (70), C Perumal (59), Sudha (20), and Viswa (8). Six others are said to be in critical condition.

According to locals, the accident occurred at Irachilpara near Thondimala, where the bus, carrying around 20 people, veered off the main road and plunged into the gorge at around 6.45 pm. Those injured were rescued by the locals and taken to a private hospital in Rajakumari, before being shifted to the Theni Government Medical College.

The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing their condolences and offering support to the affected families. One local resident expressed, ‘We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.’